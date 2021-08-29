Complaint center set up to resolve public issues

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Sunday set up a complaint centre at his office to resolve public issues on top priority.

On the special directives of the Chief Secretary Punjab, the complaint centre would listen to the complaints of citizens regarding water theft, cattle theft and electricity bills.

The deputy commissioner said that Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar Mandhira would be the focal person of the centre while three officials have been deployed at the centre.

He said that the officials would register the complaints at the centre and send it to Chief Minister house after discussing with the concerned departments.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi urged the masses to contact complaint centre for their registration of their complaints through number 065-9200068.