UrduPoint.com

Complaint Center Set Up To Resolve Public Issues

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Complaint center set up to resolve public issues

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Sunday set up a complaint centre at his office to resolve public issues on top priority.

On the special directives of the Chief Secretary Punjab, the complaint centre would listen to the complaints of citizens regarding water theft, cattle theft and electricity bills.

The deputy commissioner said that Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar Mandhira would be the focal person of the centre while three officials have been deployed at the centre.

He said that the officials would register the complaints at the centre and send it to Chief Minister house after discussing with the concerned departments.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi urged the masses to contact complaint centre for their registration of their complaints through number 065-9200068.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Electricity Punjab Water Sunday Top

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

15 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 hour ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

1 hour ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.