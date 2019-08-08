UrduPoint.com
Complaint Centers Set Up At Bus Terminals

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) -: The district transport department has set up complaint centers at B-class bus terminals and deployed necessary staff to control overcharging and overloading on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

A control room has been established at Secretary RTA Office.

According to Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain, Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah has been posted as incharge complaint center, general bus stand and Inspector Muhammad Shafiq in-charge, city transport terminal.

The checking squads have also been constituted who will remain active round the clock on main roads for checking of overloading and overcharging in transport.

