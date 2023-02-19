UrduPoint.com

Complaint Centre Working Seven Days A Week To Redress Grievances: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Complaint centre working seven days a week to redress grievances: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has activated the 1787 Complaint Centre seven days a week for convenience of citizens and redressal of complaints without any delay. In this regard, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar personally heard the complaints in Complaint Center.

In a message to the citizens and media representatives, Dr. Usman Anwar said that the working of 1787 Complaint Center was being improved with effective supervision and close follow-up.

He said that cases have been registered on more than 7000 old applications of theft and dacoity registered by the citizens and legal actions have been initiated.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that all possible relief would be given to the citizens by taking the fastest action on these cases on the pattern of new incidents.

The IG Punjab said that out of the remaining 7,000 complaints of the citizens, about 5,500 have been decided while the rest were in the final stages of completion.

He said that the 1787 Complaint Center was playing an active role in the arrest of the proclaimed offenders and the communication with the plaintiffs of the cases has been accelerated so that the anti-social elements who were hostile to the life and property of the citizens could be taken behind the bars as soon as possible, he maintained.

He expressed these views in his message to the citizens on the occasion of his visit to 1787 Complaint Center today.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that citizens could call 1787 for solving their complaints and problems seven days a week.

He said that "today on Sunday, I myself am present in 1787 complaint cell to listen to the complaints of the citizens, while RPOs, DPOs will also be busy on Sunday to take action on the complaints of the citizens", he asserted.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that citizens could register complaints on 1787 to resolve their other issues including delay in registration of cases, arrest of proclaimed offenders and complaints against the police.

