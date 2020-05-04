UrduPoint.com
Complaint Counters Established Against Profiteers In Takhtbhai

Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:37 PM

Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai tehsil, Mardan district, Ms Anila Fahim, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir Monday established a complaint counter in various bazaars against the traders those involved in over charging and creating artificial price hike

The counters would registered the complaints and problems relating to overcharging, hoarding and creating artificial price hike, so that the district administration would be able to counter the profiteers in the holy month of Ramazan besides addressing the grievances facing the common citizens.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Ms Anila Fahim took immediate action and established complaint counters to resolve the grievances of consumers in an effective way.

The first priority of the tehsil administration is to ensure the convenience of the people. She said with this way the performance of the other section related to district administration would also be monitored.

