Complaint redressal cell established at DEA Office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) ::A complaint redressal cell has been established at the office of District Education Authority (DEA) here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Khan Niazi in a simple ceremony inaugurated the complaint redressal cell and said that it will help the teachers to get their complaint and issues resolved without any delay.

The entire data about receipt of complaints and their redressal will be saved in the complaint cell, he added.

District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary, DEO Elementary and other officers of education department were also present on the occasion.