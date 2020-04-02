Complaints about essential items' shortage angers Minister

Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday expressed his displeasure at complaints regarding non-availability of flour and other essential items at a few places in the city and price-hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday expressed his displeasure at complaints regarding non-availability of flour and other essential items at a few places in the city and price-hike.

While, chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat, he reviewed matters pertaining to provision of edibles, their prices and the monitoring process. He inquired from the officers concerned about the complaints, though food and other essential items were available in sufficient quantities in the markets.

He ordered for expediting a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers, and warned that inflation and hoarding mafias were culprits of society and they did not deserve any leniency.

The minister asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not allow price-hike and other mafias to exploit masses in the hour of difficulty at any cost.

He directed the district administration and the departments concerned to keep a strict check regarding the provision of essential items and prices in their respective districts.