Complaints against federal institutions resolved within two months: Regional Head Wafaqi Mohtasib

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Head Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Hyderabad Syed Dr. Rizwan Ahmed has said that the Federal Ombudsman was an effective institution for resolving people's complaints related to mismanagement and corruption in federal government departments, where complaints could be filed on plain paper.

He was addressing a reception given in his honour by the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries here on Thursday.

Giving details about the institution of the federal ombudsman, he said that although the institution of the federal ombudsman was engaged in providing free and speedy justice, unfortunately, the majority of people and even most of the members of the chamber were unaware of the importance of the institution of federal ombudsman.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman office did not require a lawyer to resolve people's complaints adding that the complainant after filing the complaint, will be called for a hearing within a few days where the investigating officers of the Federal Ombudsman investigate the case thoroughly and matters will be reached to a solution within a period of two months.

Syed Rizwan Ahmed informed that complaints could also be filed through the online facility by reaching the website of the Federal Ombudsman www.mohtasib.gov.pk and through the mobile phone app as well.

On this occasion, Farooq Shekhani, President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries presented a traditional gift of Ajrak, a Sindhi cap and a shield to the Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman of Hyderabad Syed Dr. Rizwan Ahmed. The office bearers and members of the Chamber were also present.