Complaints Cell solving public problems: Zubair Ahmed Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Political Assistant and Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Complaints Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan has said that the monthly performance report of the Complaint Cell has been submitted to the CM.

Zubair Ahmed said the CM has appreciated the performance of the Cell and said the Complaints Cell is solving public problems in an efficient manner.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he further informed that there is a strict directive from Chief Minister Punjab that public grievances should be redressed immediately.

Zubair Ahmad Khan further informed that grievance representatives in every district of Punjab are playing an important role in solving public grievances. The Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Grievance Cell at the local level are genuine public representatives, he added. "The performance of the District Complaints Cell is being monitored regularly to provide prompt justice", he said. For the betterment and convenience of the people, more tasks have been given to the complaint cell at the district level to ensure prompt delivery of justice, he added.