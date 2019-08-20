Complaints cell to be set up for cooperative societies: Sindh Minister for Industry, Trade and Inter-Provincial Coordination Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industry, Trade and Inter-Provincial Coordination Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo on Tuesday stressed the need for the timely resolution of complaints about cooperative societies and said that a complaint cell would be set for the purpose.

Talking to different delegations at his office here, he said that procedures and matters related to cooperative societies should be developed at par with modern practices so as to provide relief to the masses, said a statement.

The minister said he would pay surprise visits to the offices governed by his ministry. Strict action will be taken against the negligent officials, he warned.

He said that a meeting will also be held with the industrialists to resolve their problems.