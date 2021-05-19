UrduPoint.com
Complaints Of Citizens To Be Addressed Timely: DPO Hangu

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:02 PM

- HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) ::District Police Chief Ikramullah Khan Wednesday visited the Hangu City Police Station and inspected the diary, arms cache, warehouse and complete official record and FIR etc.

He on the occasion also issued special instructions regarding the cleanliness of the references of the DPO Police Station.

Ikramullah Khan also urged the officials to take special care of cleanliness in the area to maintain law and order in Hangu city against the siege of criminal elements, arrest of criminals and drug dealers.

DPO Hangu directed the police personnel to address the grievances of the citizens in the police stations in a timely manner and to give due respect inside the police stations to the visitors for any complaint. The DPO also warned the Police personnel to follow Corona SOPs, use of masks and urged the citizens to wear masks aswell.

