Complaints Of Misadministration In FG Offices Swiftly Addressed: Baig

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 08:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) in-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad, Abdul Ghafoor Baig on Monday said the complaints of federal employees related to misadministration are being addressed on a swift basis and no negligence towards this end is tolerated.

He said to make the general people abreast of the effectiveness and importance of the office of Federal Ombudsman, open katcheries are being held and advertisements through print and electronic media are released.

Abdul Ghafoor Baig further said within the ambit of law, the Federal Ombudsman Office not only addresses the complaints on an urgent basis but arrange meetings with the authorized officers of the Federal Government for the implementation of its decisions.

He said to facilitate the public, the process of lodging complaints has been simplified and only through an App the complainants forward their applications through an automated online system.

He said the Federal Ombudsman office was established to address complaints regarding misadministration in federal offices. The Federal Ombudsman office is the only court where no lawyer or litigation expenses are required, he said, adding that in sixty days, a complaint is addressed.

Moreover, Baig said to provide relief to the people of far-flung areas, open kachehries are being held on tehsil-basis adding that every month dozens of complaints are being provided relief through this office.

