Complaints Of Overseas Pakistanis Being Resolved On Priority: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi said on Thursday that complaints of overseas Pakistanis were being resolved on top priority as per directives of the provincial government.

Presiding over a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee, the deputy commissioner said that complaints of overseas Pakistanis regarding land grabbers were being monitored properly and strict action as being taken against the land grabbers.

He said that the provincial government has directed for quick response on the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

Chairman District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Azhar Javed Dhool said that overseas Pakistanis were the asset of the country.

He urged officers of concerned departments to ensure quick action on the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

During the meeting, a total of 16 complaints were discussed out of which eight complaints were resolved. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Umer Sherazi and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

