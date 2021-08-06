UrduPoint.com

Complaints Of Overseas Pakistanis Reviewed In Meeting

Fri 06th August 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chairperson Overseas Pakistan Commission Punjab Wasim Akhtar Ramey to review the problems of overseas citizens of Bahawalpur district in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office Bahawalpur here Friday.

In this meeting, 27 applications received from Overseas Pakistanis that belonged to the Bahawalpur district were reviewed. Orders were issued to resolve the problems on a priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Overseas Pakistan Commission Khadim Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Director Admin Ahmed Kamal Zaman, SP Imtiaz Ahmed Khan and Assistant Commissioners from across the district and officers from relevant departments.

Officers, overseas Pakistanis and their representatives were present. Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab said that the problems of Overseas Pakistanis should be resolved as soon as possible.

Of the complaints received from overseas Pakistanis, 12 were related to Revenue Department while the remaining complaints were related to Police Department, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committee, Sui Northern Gas, MEPCO and NADRA.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistan Commission Punjab Wasim Akhtar Ramey planted a tree on the occasion of monsoon tree planting campaign. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia was also present there.

