UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complaints On Citizen Portal Being Redressed Promptly: Prof Khalid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:36 PM

Complaints on Citizen Portal being redressed promptly: Prof Khalid

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal are being welcomed at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences where awareness banners have been displayed for the general public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal are being welcomed at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences where awareness banners have been displayed for the general public.

Talking to media persons , Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud said this adding that as per the laid down instructions, all the citizens have been given the facility of registering their complaints regarding this Institution.

He said that government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, maximum resources were being utilized in the health sector and being in this department it was the prime responsibility of the hospital management to come up to the expectations of the masses.

He said that Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences was the largest institution of its own kind for neuro diseases not only in Punjab province but in the region where mental diseases were being treated with the modern techniques and tools.

Dr Khalid said that doctors and other medical staff should fulfill the aspirations of the public and leave no stone unturned in providing them best possible relief.

Prof. Khalid Mahmud assured that all the complaints received on Citizen Portal would be given priority and their immediate redressal would be made possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Media All Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Making of film 'Gawah Rehna' to begin in October

56 seconds ago

Modern training, refresher courses for police top ..

58 seconds ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan for judges to give judgm ..

15 minutes ago

Faizan, Akhlaq, Khalid and Zulfiqar star on day on ..

35 minutes ago

Presidential Vote May Be Delayed in Some Afghan Pr ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan's pavilion in Lyon Festival attracts scor ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.