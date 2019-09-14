Complaints on Citizen Portal being redressed promptly: Prof Khalid

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal are being welcomed at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences where awareness banners have been displayed for the general public

Talking to media persons , Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud said this adding that as per the laid down instructions, all the citizens have been given the facility of registering their complaints regarding this Institution.

He said that government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, maximum resources were being utilized in the health sector and being in this department it was the prime responsibility of the hospital management to come up to the expectations of the masses.

He said that Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences was the largest institution of its own kind for neuro diseases not only in Punjab province but in the region where mental diseases were being treated with the modern techniques and tools.

Dr Khalid said that doctors and other medical staff should fulfill the aspirations of the public and leave no stone unturned in providing them best possible relief.

Prof. Khalid Mahmud assured that all the complaints received on Citizen Portal would be given priority and their immediate redressal would be made possible.