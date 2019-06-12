UrduPoint.com
Complaints On Citizen Portal: District Admin Impounds 20 Vehicles

Wed 12th June 2019

Complaints on Citizen Portal: District admin impounds 20 vehicles

District administration impounded 20 vehicles and also removed 30 cylinders installed in different passenger vans and buses during a crackdown following public complaints on Citizen Portal, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : District administration impounded 20 vehicles and also removed 30 cylinders installed in different passenger vans and buses during a crackdown following public complaints on Citizen Portal, here on Wednesday.

According to district administration, a good number of citizens registered complaints at PM's Citizen Portal for removal of CNG cylinders at public transport vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Kamran Bukhari launched crackdown at Vehari Chowk, Nag Shah, Dera Adda. He ordered removal of 30 CNG cylinders from the vehicles.

Kamran Bukhari, while talking to passengers stated that many incidents of fire in vehicles occurred due to CNG cylinders. He also imposed fine on owners of the vehicles.

