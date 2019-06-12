Complaints on Citizen Portal: District admin impounds 20 vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : District administration impounded 20 vehicles and also removed 30 cylinders installed in different passenger vans and buses during a crackdown following public complaints on Citizen Portal, here on Wednesday.

According to district administration, a good number of citizens registered complaints at PM's Citizen Portal for removal of CNG cylinders at public transport vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Kamran Bukhari launched crackdown at Vehari Chowk, Nag Shah, Dera Adda. He ordered removal of 30 CNG cylinders from the vehicles.

Kamran Bukhari, while talking to passengers stated that many incidents of fire in vehicles occurred due to CNG cylinders. He also imposed fine on owners of the vehicles.