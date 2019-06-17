Complaints pour in against Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakistan Citizen Portal

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The citizen in his complaint stated that Sarfaraz kept yawning during the match.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan were set a revised target of 302 off 40 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method as the match was stopped due to rain and Pakistan could score 212-6.

Like the Indian crowd which outnumbered Pakistani fans in the Old Trafford stands, Indian batsmen outwitted Pakistani bowlers in the field and scored mammoth 336-5 in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insists his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India Pakistani people are not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

A citizen has even registered a complaint against the skipper at Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The citizen in his complaint stated that Sarfaraz kept yawning during the match.

The complaint has reached Prime Minister Imran Khan now.

Social media is also abuzz with memes targeting Sarfaraz following the embarrassing defeat.

Pakistan, given a revised target of 302 in 40 overs due to rain, ended up on 212-6.

"The defeat against India hurts," Sarfaraz said after Pakistan's seventh defeat in as many World Cup matches against India.

"Naturally when you lose like this, your morale goes down but we have to lift ourselves because we are still not out of the World Cup and have to win all our four remaining matches." Pakistan's remaining matches are against South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sarfaraz hasn't given up hope of Pakistan somehow snatching an unlikely semi-final berth.