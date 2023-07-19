Open Menu

Complaints Regarding New Connections, Defective Meters Being Resolved On Priority Basis: FESCO Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed said that the complaints relating to new electricity connections and replacement of defective meters were being resolved on top priority basis

Addressing an E-court at FESCO Headquarters here on Wednesday, he said that FESCO had set its priorities to provide quality service to its consumers by redressing their electricity related complaints on urgent basis. In this connection, all available resources were being utilized; he said and added that the consumers could lodge their complaints by sitting at their homes through FESCO helpline 118 or sending SMS message on 8118 round the clock.

He said that FESCO was regularly arranging open courts and now these courts are being organized online to facilitate the consumers further and saving their precious time which they had to spend for visiting FESCO Headquarter to participate in the open court. He added that FESCO has created close liaison among company employees and its consumers so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured by redressing genuine problems of the consumers without any delay.

He said that FESCO had also launched a vigorous campaign against power pilferage.

In this connection, FESCO teams were regularly patrolling on electricity lines in addition to ensuring surprise checking of electricity supply meters. However, without public cooperation, the power theft could not be controlled completely. Therefore the consumers should immediately inform the FESCO office if they witnessed any kind of power theft so that this mal-trend could be weeded out completely, he added.

During E-court, the consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar filed a number of complaints regarding delaying in provision of new electricity connections, replacement of defective meters and old electricity wires.

The FESCO Chief issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same and assured the complainants for early feedback regarding resolution of their complaints.

Chief Engineer Customer Services Sadaf Naz, Director General (HR) Athar Ayub, DG Admin Shehbaz Mehmood, Director Commiercial Iqbal Niazi, Director Public Relations Tahir Sheikh, Deputy Director helpline 118 Ali Imran and others were also present on the occasion whereas Superintending Engineers (SEs) of all five circles of the company also joined the E-court online.

