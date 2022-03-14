Complaints regarding shortage of water, supply of unfiltered water to be addressed soon: MD WASA

The Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Hussain Khemtio has said the complaints about shortage of water and supply of unfiltered water will soon become a part of the past

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Hussain Khemtio has said the complaints about shortage of water and supply of unfiltered water will soon become a part of the past.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the MD accompanied by the local MPA visited areas which had been reporting the shortage.

He assured the residents that after completion of the ongoing development projects of increasing the size of water supply pipelines, the issue would be resolved.

Khemtio maintained that the agency was serving the people without any discrimination about the areas of the city.

He said after completion of the project several localities in Latifabad taluka would receive abundant water supply.