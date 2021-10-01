Complaints resolution mechanism to be evolved after consultation with PMC: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday assured the students who attempted MDCAT this year that a systematic grievance resolution mechanism would be evolved after discussion with the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

In a meeting with a delegation of students who shared concerns about this year's Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), Dr Faisal reassured the students that a post-exam analysis was already planned by the PMC and would be completed by the regulatory body after the completion of the MDCAT which will address many of the concerns of the students.

During the meeting, he heard their concerns at length and responded to the issues tabled, said a news release.

The SAPM highlighted that the objective of the MDCAT was to ensure that students entering this competitive field of rigorous and lifelong learning have the necessary potential in terms of academic achievement, knowledge and analytic thinking.

All this ultimately enabled the public to have safe and competent professionals serving them in the future and reinforce the public trust in the medical education system and the medical professionals.