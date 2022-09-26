UrduPoint.com

Complaints Through Qeemat App Resolved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Complaints through Qeemat App resolved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The monitoring squad has resolved 101 out of 159 complaints received on Qeemat App in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Monday that the deputy commissioner had directed shopkeepers and traders associations to display price boards in markets,bazaars and shops besides constituting a special monitoring squad.

The squad had received 159 complaints through Qeemat App over non-display of price lists during the last week. The squad took action and resolved 101 complaints whereaswarnings were also issued to 58 shopkeepers in addition to imposing a fineof Rs119,000, he added.

