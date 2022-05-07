UrduPoint.com

Complementary Name Plate Fixed To Honour Poet, Columnist Khalid Masud Khan

Published May 07, 2022

Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, columnist Khalid Masud Khan

District administration fixed a complementary name plate on the residence of noted poet and columnist Khalid Masood Khan to appreciate and recognize his contributions towards enlightening the society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :District administration fixed a complementary name plate on the residence of noted poet and columnist Khalid Masood Khan to appreciate and recognize his contributions towards enlightening the society.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, accompanied by other officials, poets and intellectuals, installed the name plate inscribed with introduction of Khalid Masood Khan on Saturday.

The administration had been installing complementary name plates on residences of renowned poets, intellectuals and writers of the city of saints for the last few months and the process would continue as mark of respect for the literary personalities, DC said.

The poet who is known for his humourous poetry and columns thanked the district government for its gesture and said that it will encourage notable personalities from all sectors of life.

