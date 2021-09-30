Complete air travel ban on domestic passengers from Friday: Sarwar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the government has imposed a complete air travel ban on unvaccinated domestic passengers from Friday.

"Only fully vaccinated passengers would be permitted to travel within the country from October 1," he said in a tweet.

The domestic passengers aged 18 and above would have to inoculate themselves for travelling within the country.

The travelling ban was imposed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain the spread of delta variant.

According to the orders, a complete two-dose vaccination has been made compulsory for air travelers by the end of September.