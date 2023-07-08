Complete anti-encroachment operation in colonies, orders DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has given deadline of one week for residents of various housing colonies in Faisalabad for removal of encroachments voluntarily and said that after the deadline, a vigorous anti-encroachment campaign would be launched in residential areas.

He visited D-Type Bridge Sammundri Road and supervised the anti-encroachment operation on Saturday.

He said the anti-encroachment drive would continue without any discrimination and all roads, streets and bazaars would be restored to their real shape and no one would be allowed to encroach even an inch of state land in Faisalabad.

He also directed the officials of Municipal Corporation, Faisalabad Development Authority and other departments to accelerate anti-encroachment operation for achieving the desired results by making Faisalabad city encroachment free.