Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Sindh Brigadier (Retd) Haris Nawaz on Wednesday said that there would be complete ban on the display of weapons during the general election-2024 and if any issues arise, the police, rangers and the army were fully prepared to handle them.

He was addressing a press conference along with caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah at the Karachi Press Club here.

In a briefing to media, Brigadier (Retd) Haris Nawaz said that there should be no doubts that the preparations for the election are complete.

He emphasized that the responsibility for conducting elections lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan, while the Sindh government is fully cooperating. Funds have been released for the preparation of polling stations, and no department can claim a lack of funds, he said.

He said that polling booth rooms would only have polling staff, while rangers and police would perform their duties outside the polling stations. Rangers will be allowed inside if the situation demands, he added.

He said that services from various departments, including Anti-Corruption, Forest department, FIA and health workers would also be available. Efforts are being made to avoid the need for private security officers, he said.

He mentioned that there were 5,954 normal and over 12,000 sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations.

A total of 122,000 police officers were included in the security measures, including 1984 personnel from the Pakistan Army.

The minister highlighted that the chief minister had allocated a budget to all departments and their aim was to conduct transparent and impartial elections. Measures will be taken to secure the process of returning ballot boxes from polling stations, he added.

He assured that the security situation is better, and so far, no unpleasant incidents have occurred. Every possible step has been taken to improve the peace and security situation, he said.

He also informed media about the installation of cameras on 4,500 sensitive polling stations. Cameras in polling stations without electricity will be powered by solar systems, he added.

He said that the security situation is reported to be better, and all possible measures have been taken to improve peace and security.

Addressing the media, Muhammad Ahmed Shah stated that the Sindh government was fully prepared for the elections. It was decided from the first day that any ongoing developments would be communicated to the media.

He further mentioned during a discussion with journalists that an election cell was being established for the journalists, which would operate 24 hours a day.

He assured that he would personally monitor the issues arising in interaction with journalists. All necessary facilities will be provided to journalists in the election cell, he said.