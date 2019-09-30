Complete ban on plastic bags from Oct 1

Advisor to the chief minister on Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said a complete ban on manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of non-degradable plastic bags of all sizes has been imposed with effect from October 1, 2019

The advisor told this responding to a query raised by Sindh Chief Minister in the meeting of Sindh Cabinet here, said a press release.

He said that only Oxo Biodegradable plastic/shopping bags of different sizes, 10 into 14 to 30 into 40 with weight of 6 to 28 grams of 40 micron to 30 micron, single side would be manufactured, sold and used.

The chief minister directed his advisor to meet with manufacturers and sellers and take them into confidence for enforcement of the ban.

The cabinet directed the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to implement water and sewerage services charges/tariff as has been approved by the government in 2016.

The water board has implemented the enhancement of nine per cent enhancement of its tarrif for consumers of all categories.

The cabinet also approved enhancement of fees of Gratis Arms License (non-Prohibited Bore) from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000, on the request of Sindh Home department to met out the expenditures of scanning, lamination, printing, electricity, stationary, software development consumed in issuance of such computerized licenses.