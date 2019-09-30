UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complete Ban On Plastic Bags From Oct 1

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Complete ban on plastic bags from Oct 1

Advisor to the chief minister on Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said a complete ban on manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of non-degradable plastic bags of all sizes has been imposed with effect from October 1, 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to the chief minister on Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said a complete ban on manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of non-degradable plastic bags of all sizes has been imposed with effect from October 1, 2019.

The advisor told this responding to a query raised by Sindh Chief Minister in the meeting of Sindh Cabinet here, said a press release.

He said that only Oxo Biodegradable plastic/shopping bags of different sizes, 10 into 14 to 30 into 40 with weight of 6 to 28 grams of 40 micron to 30 micron, single side would be manufactured, sold and used.

The chief minister directed his advisor to meet with manufacturers and sellers and take them into confidence for enforcement of the ban.

The cabinet directed the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to implement water and sewerage services charges/tariff as has been approved by the government in 2016.

The water board has implemented the enhancement of nine per cent enhancement of its tarrif for consumers of all categories.

The cabinet also approved enhancement of fees of Gratis Arms License (non-Prohibited Bore) from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000, on the request of Sindh Home department to met out the expenditures of scanning, lamination, printing, electricity, stationary, software development consumed in issuance of such computerized licenses.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Electricity Water Sale October 2016 2019 All From Government Cabinet Weight

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Souq Al Jubail fish sales reach 1.9 ..

4 minutes ago

OCI NV, ADNOC close strategic partnership agreemen ..

4 minutes ago

Visit of Oman team to help resume international ho ..

24 seconds ago

Ban imposed on use of temporary steel bridge

25 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority removes encroachment ..

27 seconds ago

Ambassador Hashmi felicitates People's Republic of ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.