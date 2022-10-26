Complete ban on plastic shopping bags effective in Karachi: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that there was a complete ban on the sale and purchase of plastic shopping bags in the city and in this regard the Anti-Encroachment Department was taking action on a daily basis in various districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that there was a complete ban on the sale and purchase of plastic shopping bags in the city and in this regard the Anti-Encroachment Department was taking action on a daily basis in various districts.

"Plastic shopping bags will be confiscated and lawsuits and fines will be made against the manufacturer," the Administrator warned, said a statement.

According to the details, the team led by Senior Director of Anti-Encroachment Department, Imran Rajput took strict action against the use and sale of plastic bags on Wednesday.

A large amount of plastic bags were confiscated from various shops in East and South districts.

Operation was carried out in Gulshan Iqbal, Bahadurabad commercial belts and adjacent areas of district East, while in the South district, plastic shopping bags were seized from Saddar, Clifton around Teen Talwar.

The operation against plastic bags was also continued in Korangi district.

Some shopkeepers were found using plastic bags in Korangi 12,000 road, 7000 road and Shah Faisal Colony despite the ban and announcements. The action was taken in presence of local police and rangers.

Besides, operations were also carried out against encroachments and tables, chairs, gas cylinders and other items were removed from the road and confiscated.

Meanwhile, water was also discarded from tyre puncture shops in Korangi District and they were instructed to drop the water on a daily basis.

Encroachments were also removed during the operation in Khilafat Chowk areas of Nazimabad at district Central.

The shopkeepers were directed to keep the goods within the premises of their shops otherwise disciplinary action would be taken against them.