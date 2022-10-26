UrduPoint.com

Complete Ban On Plastic Shopping Bags Effective In Karachi: Administrator Karachi

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Complete ban on plastic shopping bags effective in Karachi: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that there was a complete ban on the sale and purchase of plastic shopping bags in the city and in this regard the Anti-Encroachment Department was taking action on a daily basis in various districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that there was a complete ban on the sale and purchase of plastic shopping bags in the city and in this regard the Anti-Encroachment Department was taking action on a daily basis in various districts.

"Plastic shopping bags will be confiscated and lawsuits and fines will be made against the manufacturer," the Administrator warned, said a statement.

According to the details, the team led by Senior Director of Anti-Encroachment Department, Imran Rajput took strict action against the use and sale of plastic bags on Wednesday.

A large amount of plastic bags were confiscated from various shops in East and South districts.

Operation was carried out in Gulshan Iqbal, Bahadurabad commercial belts and adjacent areas of district East, while in the South district, plastic shopping bags were seized from Saddar, Clifton around Teen Talwar.

The operation against plastic bags was also continued in Korangi district.

Some shopkeepers were found using plastic bags in Korangi 12,000 road, 7000 road and Shah Faisal Colony despite the ban and announcements. The action was taken in presence of local police and rangers.

Besides, operations were also carried out against encroachments and tables, chairs, gas cylinders and other items were removed from the road and confiscated.

Meanwhile, water was also discarded from tyre puncture shops in Korangi District and they were instructed to drop the water on a daily basis.

Encroachments were also removed during the operation in Khilafat Chowk areas of Nazimabad at district Central.

The shopkeepers were directed to keep the goods within the premises of their shops otherwise disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Karachi Rangers Police Water Road Sale Gulshan Korangi Shah Faisal Saddar Gas From

Recent Stories

Balochistan Minister visits LBISE

Balochistan Minister visits LBISE

2 minutes ago
 District admin request for Rs 65 mln to install CC ..

District admin request for Rs 65 mln to install CCTV cameras

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decision Came as U-Turn as White House Thoug ..

OPEC+ Decision Came as U-Turn as White House Thought Saudis Pledged Opposite - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Karachi Police chief announces arrest of accused i ..

Karachi Police chief announces arrest of accused involved in molesting a minor

2 minutes ago
 State-of-the-Art centre of excellence inaugurated ..

State-of-the-Art centre of excellence inaugurated in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aware of Reports About Sobchak Becoming Su ..

Kremlin Aware of Reports About Sobchak Becoming Suspect in Extortion Case - Pesk ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.