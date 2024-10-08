Open Menu

Complete Ban On Uncovered Sand, Dust Vehicles’ Entry In Lahore From 25th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ entry in Lahore from 25th

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, chairing a weekly meeting of the Lahore Coordination Committee at his office on Tuesday, discussed matters related to traffic congestion, encroachments, air quality, and urban issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, chairing a weekly meeting of the Lahore Coordination Committee at his office on Tuesday, discussed matters related to traffic congestion, encroachments, air quality, and urban issues.

During the meeting, it was announced that from October 25, there will be a complete ban on the entry of vehicles and trolleys carrying uncovered sand and dust into the city. To manage dust pollution, both government and private construction sites will be inspected according to environmental SOPs. The Lahore Environment Department is initiating strict actions to control fugitive dust in the city.

The commissioner noted that pilot projects have been established at 13 key points throughout the city, where traffic intervention and engineering measures are being implemented. Officers are assigned to these camps based on specific schedules, ensuring proper coverage.

He mentioned that the Lepark Company is conducting surveys for parking near the camp areas and will propose alternate parking solutions.

Active camp locations include Data Darbar, urdu Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Ram Gadh, Abid Market, Chaburji, Railway Station, Kotwali, Nawan Kot, Green Town, Kahna Bazaar, and Bhatha Chowk.

The commissioner emphasized that personnel at these camps will work to eliminate traffic obstructions and encroachments on roads and intersections. Additionally, environmental teams will monitor air quality at various points during different times of the day.

Following data analysis of air quality in the city, a comprehensive strategy will be developed. The performance of camp personnel will also be monitored through random checks.

The meeting was attended by DG LDA Tahir Farooq, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, Additional Commissioners Abdul Salam Arif and Hamid Malhi, DG PHA Tahir Watoo, DG Environment Imran Hameed, CEO LWMC Babar Sahibdeen, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, and officials from the Traffic Police, Punjab Safe City Authority, and CM Roadmap Team.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Company Vehicles Traffic October Market From Government Data Darbar

Recent Stories

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

3 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

3 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

3 minutes ago
 Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: ..

Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Amb ..

1 minute ago
Foreign investment indispensible for economic deve ..

Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor

1 minute ago
 PPP delegation calls on PM

PPP delegation calls on PM

1 minute ago
 PHC directs AG to move IHC against sealing of KP H ..

PHC directs AG to move IHC against sealing of KP House

1 minute ago
 Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fu ..

Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund for Palestine, Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged ..

Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 40

1 hour ago
 Almarai, Algharbia Farms sign MoU to localize egg ..

Almarai, Algharbia Farms sign MoU to localize egg powder production

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan