Complete ban on use of plastic bags to be impose from June 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned the traders producing, selling and using non-biodegradable plastic bags to stop the use of such bags by June 15 to avoid punitive action.

In a statement issued on Monday SEPA Hyderabad region's In Charge Imran Ali Abbassi informed that notices had been issued to the traders who were involved in that business to stop their illegal trade by mid of the next month.

He added that a meeting chaired by the SEPA's DG in Karachi last week had issued stringent directives in that regard.

According to him, the agency would also embark on an awareness campaign to sensitize the people about the health hazards of using the plastic bags.