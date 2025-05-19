Complete Ban On Use Of Plastic Bags To Be Impose From June 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM
The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned the traders producing, selling and using non-biodegradable plastic bags to stop the use of such bags by June 15 to avoid punitive action
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned the traders producing, selling and using non-biodegradable plastic bags to stop the use of such bags by June 15 to avoid punitive action.
In a statement issued on Monday SEPA Hyderabad region's In Charge Imran Ali Abbassi informed that notices had been issued to the traders who were involved in that business to stop their illegal trade by mid of the next month.
He added that a meeting chaired by the SEPA's DG in Karachi last week had issued stringent directives in that regard.
According to him, the agency would also embark on an awareness campaign to sensitize the people about the health hazards of using the plastic bags.
Recent Stories
Complete ban on use of plastic bags to be impose from June 15
Security forces killed nine Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan, seized by French authorities, ..
Double murder accused arrested after 13 years
DPO Bhakkar reviews crime situation, issues directives to police
Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in health sector
Saba Sadiq applauds passage of Child Marriages Restraint Bill by NA
PPAF commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur across Sindh
DG Khan to achieve 100pc cotton sowing target by May 25: DG Agri
Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered
CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens
PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Complete ban on use of plastic bags to be impose from June 152 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed nine Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan, seized by French authorities, return to Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Double murder accused arrested after 13 years2 minutes ago
-
DPO Bhakkar reviews crime situation, issues directives to police2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in health sector1 hour ago
-
Saba Sadiq applauds passage of Child Marriages Restraint Bill by NA1 hour ago
-
PPAF commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur across Sindh1 hour ago
-
Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered1 hour ago
-
CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens1 hour ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF2 hours ago
-
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army2 hours ago