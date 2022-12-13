Complete ban to be imposed on manufacture, delivery, sale, use of plastic bags across GB

From January 1, 2023, a complete ban would be imposed on the manufacture, delivery, sale, and use of plastic bags in the Gilgit district.

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :From January 1, 2023, a complete ban would be imposed on the manufacture, delivery, sale, and use of plastic bags in the Gilgit district.

In this connection, a meeting regarding making Gilgit-Baltistan free of plastic bags was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Mohiuddin Wani.

The secretary home, secretary finance, secretary minerals and Industries, secretary of forests, wildlife and environment, Commissioner of Gilgit Division, deputy director environment, CEO KADO and Soni Jawari Institute for Public Policy Mehnaz participated in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that from January 1, 2023, a complete ban will be imposed on the manufacture, delivery, sale, and use of plastic bags in the Gilgit district.

Eco-friendly cloth and paper bags would be introduced as alternatives to plastic bags. The provision of easy and interest-free loans will be ensured in collaboration with GBRSP and KCBL for textile and paper manufacturing.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that Section 144 will be implemented to completely ban plastic bags from January 1, 2023.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan urged the concerned institutions to use all resources to make Gilgit plastic free district. It has been urged to make full efforts to get rid of plastic and to conduct a full public awareness campaign.