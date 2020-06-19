Complete care only prevention from COVID-19 infection: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that complete care is the only prevention from COVID-19 infection.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that it was essential to use face-mask and follow the principle of social distancing as any slackness in this regard could affect others.

The CM appealed to citizens to realise their social responsibilities in the wake of the pandemic. He asked the shopkeepers to not allow visitors without face-masks. The government was trying to limit coronavirus by sealing off different areas, and the areas which were free from the virus would be gradually de-sealed.

He appealed to residents of the sealed areas to cooperate with administration and police for their own safety. He maintained that self-medication for treatment of the virus could be injurious to health.

Meanwhile, the negative effects of steroids and anti-viral medicines could increase the intensity of the disease and it was better to consult a certified medical practitioner in case of an increase of corona disease, he suggested. The Punjab government was ensuring the availability of medicines and strict action would be taken for hoarding oxygen, medical equipment and medicines required for the treatment of coronavirus, the CM added.