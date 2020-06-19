UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complete Care Only Prevention From COVID-19 Infection: CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Complete care only prevention from COVID-19 infection: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that complete care is the only prevention from COVID-19 infection.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that it was essential to use face-mask and follow the principle of social distancing as any slackness in this regard could affect others.

The CM appealed to citizens to realise their social responsibilities in the wake of the pandemic. He asked the shopkeepers to not allow visitors without face-masks. The government was trying to limit coronavirus by sealing off different areas, and the areas which were free from the virus would be gradually de-sealed.

He appealed to residents of the sealed areas to cooperate with administration and police for their own safety. He maintained that self-medication for treatment of the virus could be injurious to health.

Meanwhile, the negative effects of steroids and anti-viral medicines could increase the intensity of the disease and it was better to consult a certified medical practitioner in case of an increase of corona disease, he suggested. The Punjab government was ensuring the availability of medicines and strict action would be taken for hoarding oxygen, medical equipment and medicines required for the treatment of coronavirus, the CM added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

1 minute ago

KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

5 minutes ago

Russia's central bank cuts key rate to historic lo ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 June ..

7 minutes ago

BOI launches Portal for "Investment Opportunities ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.