Complete Cease-fire In Kurram, Uncertainty Ends: Commissioner Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed MutasimBillah Shah has said that a complete ceasefire has been achieved at various places in Kurram district and the uncertainty has ended.

These views were expressed by the Commissioner Kohat Division while presiding over the Grand Jirga comprising Divisional Leaders and Tribal Elders held in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Kurram.

On this occasion, Regional Police Officer Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud, Jirga members, tribal elders and other concerned officers were present.

He said that success had been achieved as a result of round-the-clock efforts of the district administration, security forces, divisional grand jirga leaders and tribal elders.

He said the bunkers have been handed over to the Police, Pak Army and FC.

He also paid rich tributes to the chiefs of the Divisional Grand Jirga, saying that their role in establishing peace and order in the Kurram district was commendable. He said that he would continue to visit Kurram district from time to time till the resolution of the problems of the district concerned permanently.

He added that he would be in close contact with the local leaders to develop an atmosphere of trustworthiness among all the sects here so that no untoward incident happens in the future.

At the end, special prayers were made to make Kurram district a cradle of peace permanently.

