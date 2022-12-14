UrduPoint.com

Complete Checkup Of Children A Must For Effective Treatment At Early Stage: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Complete checkup of children a must for effective treatment at early stage: experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Complete screening of children is necessary to know the hereditary and viral infections among them and ensure their effective treatment as well.

These views were expressed by Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing a seminar, organised here on Wednesday by the General Hospital about 'Congenital Cytomegalovirus' and effectiveness of maternal and child screening. He said that the bright future of the country depends upon physically strong children as healthy young generation could play an effective role for economic development and stability of the motherland.

He welcomed infectious diseases expert Dr Mubeen Hussain Rathore from University of Florida on his arrival at LGH.

He said that although the local doctors were fully skilled in terms of their abilities and professional skills, there were more opportunities available to learn from experts related to the health sector of developed countries.

Professor Al-Fareed Zafar also presented an honorary shield to Prof Dr Mubeen Hussain Rathore.

Earlier, Prof Rathore informed the participants about the modern diagnostic methods and other technical aspects of the virus.

Prof Muhammad Ashraf Sultan, Professor Muhammad Shahid, Prof Muhammad Faheem Afzal, Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr. Aftab Anwar, Dr. Nadia Arshad, Dr. Sonia Ayub and a large number of gynecologists and pediatrics participated from various public and private hospitals of the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Florida From

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

24 minutes ago
 Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

58 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

1 hour ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

3 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.