Complete checkup of children a must for effective treatment at early stage: experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Complete screening of children is necessary to know the hereditary and viral infections among them and ensure their effective treatment as well.

These views were expressed by Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing a seminar, organised here on Wednesday by the General Hospital about 'Congenital Cytomegalovirus' and effectiveness of maternal and child screening. He said that the bright future of the country depends upon physically strong children as healthy young generation could play an effective role for economic development and stability of the motherland.

He welcomed infectious diseases expert Dr Mubeen Hussain Rathore from University of Florida on his arrival at LGH.

He said that although the local doctors were fully skilled in terms of their abilities and professional skills, there were more opportunities available to learn from experts related to the health sector of developed countries.

Professor Al-Fareed Zafar also presented an honorary shield to Prof Dr Mubeen Hussain Rathore.

Earlier, Prof Rathore informed the participants about the modern diagnostic methods and other technical aspects of the virus.

Prof Muhammad Ashraf Sultan, Professor Muhammad Shahid, Prof Muhammad Faheem Afzal, Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr. Aftab Anwar, Dr. Nadia Arshad, Dr. Sonia Ayub and a large number of gynecologists and pediatrics participated from various public and private hospitals of the city.