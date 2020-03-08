UrduPoint.com
Complete Consensus In PTI On Women Rights; Fawad Chaudhary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:10 PM

Complete consensus in PTI on women rights; Fawad Chaudhary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that there was a complete consensus in Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf on women rights, and the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to include all segments of society including women in the mainstream of national development.

He was talking to the media during his visit to residence of Chairman CM Complaint Cell Chaudhry Mehboob Alam Sindhu here.

Fawad Ch said that women were an integral part of the society as they were about 50 percent of the total population. According to Quaid-e-Azam, we cannot make progress until and unless we bring the women in mainstream of national development.

Responding to a question, Fawad Chaudhry said that women should get themselves educated first and then make them strong economically.

When females will be strong and independent economically, they can easily take part in all activities of national progress and prosperity, he added.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry visited the residence of Chaudhry Mehboob Alam Sindhu and condoled with him over the demise of his mother.

He also prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Chairman National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

