Complete Dashboard To Monitor Development Works In Merged Districts: Minister Akbar Ayub Khan

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Complete dashboard to monitor development works in merged districts: Minister Akbar Ayub Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said that all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged districts will have a sole Director General Local Government who would deal with development projects and administrative affairs.

Presiding over a meeting held to review development works in newly merged districts here, the Minister said that no injustice and violations of rights with people of merged districts will be made.

Like settled districts of KP, he said development works and administrative affairs will be taken forward with justice and good governance. Besides, he said in time completion of the people welfare projects will be ensured so that fruits of merger of new districts could reach the general public.

Director Local Government Merged Districts, Dilnawaz Khan, Deputy Director Local Government, Suhail Marwat and high officials attended the meeting.

The KP Minister for Local Government went on saying that a complete dashboard would be established for ongoing developmental works in merged districts to monitor progress on these projects from time to time and avert delay.

He said for low cost schemes no consultants would be hired to spend the saved money on further improvement of these projects.

He directed for enhancing the number of sub-engineers in offices of local government in merged districts and posting them in various districts with requirements of workload. The issue of scarcity of supporting staff, he said, must be addressed on an urgent basis so that uplift projects are completed well in time.

The Minister further directed that the issue of shortage of cleanliness machinery in local government offices should also be addressed. He said he would soon start visits to merged districts and personally inspect quality and pace of work ongoing development schemes.

