Complete Digitization Of Official Work In NA To Enhance Productivity Of Organization: Ayaz Sadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, stated on Thursday that the complete digitization of official work in the National Assembly would significantly enhance the productivity of the organization.

While addressing recently promoted employees of the Secretariat on Thursday, he extended heartfelt congratulations and assured them that promotions were carried out in strict adherence to laws and regulations.

Ayaz Sadiq encouraged the employees to perform their duties with dedication, underscoring that dignity and respect for the Parliament are paramount. He added, "Allah Almighty rewards those who work hard."

Highlighting the government's commitment to austerity, the Speaker announced that over one billion rupees would be saved this year by implementing cost-cutting measures.

He mentioned that non-essential posts had been eliminated and that no further recruitment would take place in the National Assembly Secretariat.

"A strong Parliament is essential for the development and prosperity of the country," he remarked, stressing the importance of Parliament's role in Pakistan's progress.

Later, Ayaz Sadiq and the employees recited Fatiha for the deceased son-in-law of former Speaker Dr. Fahmida Mirza, and prayed for the departed soul's highest place in Jannah and patience for the grieving family.

