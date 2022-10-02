Complete elimination of drugs from educational institutions to be ensured: Addl IGP South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, said the complete elimination of drugs from the educational institutions of South Punjab would be ensured.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the operations by South Punjab Police against drug dealers were underway.

The police have conducted successful operations during last week and arrested hundreds of drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of hashish, heroin, ice, alcohol and liquor from their possession and cases were registered against them.

He further said that the operations against drug peddlers in South Punjab would be intensified and to continue till complete elimination of drugs, adding the complete elimination of drugs from educational institutions was top priority.

He said the new generation would be protected from drugs at any cost and selling of drugs in educational institutions was intolerable.

He asked the management and teachers of public and private educational institutions to play their role to eradicate curse of drugs from educational institutions.

The government has increased the punishments of drug peddlers in order to eradicate drugs, he added.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said the South Punjab Police was striving to bring the elements involved in nefarious business of drugs to justice.

The cooperation of masses was also inevitable for eradication of drugs and could inform to police about drug peddlers through police helpline 15, nearest police station or through the police's Facebook and Twitter accounts, he concluded.