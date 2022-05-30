Complete elimination of tobacco smoking urged

The Tobacco smoking can be controlled in Pakistan by adopting precautionary measures and providing facilities to smokers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Tobacco smoking can be controlled in Pakistan by adopting precautionary measures and providing facilities to smokers.

These views were expressed by alternative research initiatives (ARI) and NDF while commencing collective movement with the pledge to complete elimination of tobacco on world no tobacco day to be observed on 31 May.

According to a press release, a movement against smoking was being run in 31 cities in which a message will be communicated that elimination of smoking was possible in Pakistan by collective efforts, however better facilities were needed for smokers in this regard because smokers were not familiar about seeking help.

ARI Head Arshad Ali Syed and President NDF Abid Lashari on the occasion said that due to lack of awareness, the ratio of quitting smoking in Pakistan was less than 3% .

They stressed the need for the inclusion of Pakistan into Tobacco harm reduction policy as the number of Tobacco addicts in Pakistan reached around 30 million while Rs.3.85 billion were incurred to treat tobacco addicts and deaths in the year 2019.

Officials said that ARI was working on complete eradication of tobacco from Pakistan and Pakistan Alliance for nicotine and tobacco harm reduction (PANTHER) was extending support in efforts for elimination of tobacco and article 14 of FCTC.