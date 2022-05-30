UrduPoint.com

Complete Elimination Of Tobacco Smoking Urged

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Complete elimination of tobacco smoking urged

The Tobacco smoking can be controlled in Pakistan by adopting precautionary measures and providing facilities to smokers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Tobacco smoking can be controlled in Pakistan by adopting precautionary measures and providing facilities to smokers.

These views were expressed by alternative research initiatives (ARI) and NDF while commencing collective movement with the pledge to complete elimination of tobacco on world no tobacco day to be observed on 31 May.

According to a press release, a movement against smoking was being run in 31 cities in which a message will be communicated that elimination of smoking was possible in Pakistan by collective efforts, however better facilities were needed for smokers in this regard because smokers were not familiar about seeking help.

ARI Head Arshad Ali Syed and President NDF Abid Lashari on the occasion said that due to lack of awareness, the ratio of quitting smoking in Pakistan was less than 3% .

They stressed the need for the inclusion of Pakistan into Tobacco harm reduction policy as the number of Tobacco addicts in Pakistan reached around 30 million while Rs.3.85 billion were incurred to treat tobacco addicts and deaths in the year 2019.

Officials said that ARI was working on complete eradication of tobacco from Pakistan and Pakistan Alliance for nicotine and tobacco harm reduction (PANTHER) was extending support in efforts for elimination of tobacco and article 14 of FCTC.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Alliance Arshad Ali May 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court seeks suggestion from journal ..

Islamabad High Court seeks suggestion from journalists' bodies

2 minutes ago
 Mother, son electrocuted

Mother, son electrocuted

2 minutes ago
 Italy's Salvini Criticized for Mooted Russia Trip ..

Italy's Salvini Criticized for Mooted Russia Trip - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Development schemes not meeting timelines to trigg ..

Development schemes not meeting timelines to trigger officials' accountability, ..

2 minutes ago
 Karachi West zone police arrests drug peddlers

Karachi West zone police arrests drug peddlers

4 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.