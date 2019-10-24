UrduPoint.com
Complete Eradication Of Polio From Pakistan Foremost Priority: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:10 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that since the complete eradication of polio from the country was the government's foremost priority, it would do all to achieve this objective

In a message on the occasion of World Polio Day, the President said as international cooperation to achieve that goal was very important, the government highly appreciated its international partners.

He said the day renewed the commitment towards eradication of this fatal disease, adding, "We have to create public awareness about polio vaccination."

