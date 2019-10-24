Complete eradication of polio from Pakistan foremost priority: President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that since the complete eradication of polio from the country was the government's foremost priority, it would do all to achieve this objective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that since the complete eradication of polio from the country was the government's foremost priority, it would do all to achieve this objective.

In a message on the occasion of World Polio Day, the President said as international cooperation to achieve that goal was very important, the government highly appreciated its international partners.

He said the day renewed the commitment towards eradication of this fatal disease, adding, "We have to create public awareness about polio vaccination."