Complete Eradication Of Polio From Society Is National Aim: DC Awaran

Mon 07th June 2021

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Monday said that complete eradication of polio from the society was the national aim and protecting the future generations from this insidious disease was everybody's responsibility

Talking to media at the inauguration of anti-polio campaign in Awaran district, the Deputy Commissioner said that the polio campaign would continue from June 7 to 13 and during the campaign, children under the age of five years would be vaccinated against polio in the district.

He directed that strict implementation of the micro plan should be ensured to achieve the target of 100 present immunization of children below the age of five years and every possible means of publicity would be used for the awareness of the parents.

He said that special attention should be paid to the immunization program along with the polio campaign and to provide awareness to the parents so that the polio drops could administrate to the children responsibly as per the schedule of the Health Department.

The Deputy Commissioner said that it was time to raise awareness about the polio in order to prevent it.

He said that all the difficulties and problems faced during this campaign would be solved so that our future generations would be free from this disease.

