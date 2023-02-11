MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir inaugurated the three days anti-polio campaign at Shahbaz Sharif hospital as over eight lac kids to be administered polio drops.

The polio drive would formally be started from February 13 while 107 union councils across the district would be covered during the drive.

DC further said that over 3200 field teams would go door-to-door and public places for administering polio drops to the kids under five years.

He said that strict action will be taken against the parents who refused to administer polio drops to their kids and added that complete eradication of polio from homeland was top priority of the government.

Mr Omer said that effective security would be provided to polio teams.

Later DC Omer Jehangir paid a visit to the hospital and reviewed the medical facilities to patients at various wards of the hospital.

He issued orders for the indiscriminate provision of medicines to all patients.