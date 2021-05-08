Complete lock down need of the hour to contain virus: Raja Basharat

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday said that according to the NCOC, the next 15 to 20 days are very crucial with regard to Corona epidemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday said that according to the NCOC, the next 15 to 20 days are very crucial with regard to Corona epidemic.

Keeping in view the recent situation a complete lockdown has been imposed from today till May 16.

"During this lockdown period, we have to decide whether to defeat Corona or create a situation similar like India," he questioned.

The Minister said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar was taking all possible steps to control corona but these steps can only be fruitful if the people realize their responsibility.

"It is important that citizens should fully follow government directives to control Corona." If we are not careful, everyone will suffer irreparable damage.

He informed that We had imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks and if we would stay our homes, use face masks, maintain social distancing then Corona epidemic could be wipe out, he added.