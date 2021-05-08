UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complete Lock Down Need Of The Hour To Contain Virus: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:01 PM

Complete lock down need of the hour to contain virus: Raja Basharat

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday said that according to the NCOC, the next 15 to 20 days are very crucial with regard to Corona epidemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday said that according to the NCOC, the next 15 to 20 days are very crucial with regard to Corona epidemic.

Keeping in view the recent situation a complete lockdown has been imposed from today till May 16.

"During this lockdown period, we have to decide whether to defeat Corona or create a situation similar like India," he questioned.

The Minister said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar was taking all possible steps to control corona but these steps can only be fruitful if the people realize their responsibility.

"It is important that citizens should fully follow government directives to control Corona." If we are not careful, everyone will suffer irreparable damage.

He informed that We had imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks and if we would stay our homes, use face masks, maintain social distancing then Corona epidemic could be wipe out, he added.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law Minister May All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.