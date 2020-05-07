UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Complete lockdown affecting financially weak people: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said From day one Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear stance that a complete lockdown would severely affect the financially weak people,and those related to small businesses.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said all the provincial chief ministers and other stakeholders participated in today's meeting of National Coordination Committee. Some chief minister expressed reservations to allow the general transport, including railway, to start their operation.

He said the country was not familiar with such a novel situation, which the coronavirus had created all over the world. The government, however, took all measures to save the lives of people from pandemic, he added.

Shibli Faraz said though the coronavirus was gradually spreading in the country, but the people were not economically sound so the government would have to take decisions for improving the things for them.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

