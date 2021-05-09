UrduPoint.com
Complete Lockdown Being Ensured In Awaran: DC Khetran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Complete lockdown being ensured in Awaran: DC Khetran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran Sunday said that on the direction of the government, the complete lockdown was being ensured in Awaran from May 8 to May 16 in order to quell coronavirus in the area.

While briefing the media in his office about the current situation of coronavirus, he said all non-essential shops would remain closed, rush and gathering would be banned.

He appealed to the people of Awaran to strictly adhere to the SOPs (standard operating procedures), wear masks and avoid walking around without masks.

He said the vaccine has been delivered to Awaran Hospital.

The DC said the situation of coronavirus pandemic in the neighboring country has become very dangerous and we should take all precautionary measures to avoid such situation in the country.

"From May 8, there will be a complete lockdown and a complete ban on picnics and parties on the occasion of Eid,-ul- Fitr" he said.

He said the people should use sanitizers and go to all government centers where vaccinations were being inoculated and get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

