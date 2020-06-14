UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complete Lockdown Can Affect Poor People: MNA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Complete lockdown can affect poor people: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Showzeb on Saturday said complete lockdown in the country for a long time was not the best way to deal with coronavirus possible as poor section of society would badly affect by the move.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was combating with two things; coronavirus and hunger, at the same time as more then 50 million people were spending their lives below the poverty line in the country.

She said the world economy had fluctuated due to coronavirus and Pakistan was already facing burden on its economy before the start of the pandemic.

The MNA said coronavirus had become a global challenge for the entire world and big economic powers were also facing recession.

Replying to a question, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan always think about poor people of the country first and he was working for their best future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Poor Same Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

1 hour ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Exeter's Holmes returns to Australia with Western ..

6 minutes ago

PTI leader condemns Rawalpindi blast

6 minutes ago

Disorder at far-right linked UK protest to counter ..

6 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.