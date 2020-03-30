Complete lockdown continues, police organizes flag-march

With an aim to prevent spread of corona virus by discouraging unnecessary movement of public, district Police accompanied by security forces here Monday conducted joint flag-march in urban and rural areas of the district here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : With an aim to prevent spread of corona virus by discouraging unnecessary movement of public, district Police accompanied by security forces here Monday conducted joint flag-march in urban and rural areas of the district here.

On the directives of the District Police Officer Kohat Capt. (R) Mansoor Aman, all Circle DSPs launched a public awareness campaign in different areas to prevent the spread of the Corona virus and to keep people at homes.

The police teams also created blockades at different highways and the entry of the rickshaws was banned in different routes of the city including Kohat-Hangu Road, Peshawar Bypass Road, Bannu Road and Kohat-Pindi Road in order to ensure the execution of the lockdown.

In continuation of the Corona virus prevention and adopting safety measures, a complete lockdown continued in the district and all central markets and bazaars have been closed except general stores and medicines shops.