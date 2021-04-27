UrduPoint.com
'Complete Lockdown In Cities With 10% Covid Positivity Ratio': Nausheen Hamid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

'Complete lockdown in cities with 10% Covid positivity ratio': Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday said that a complete lockdown would be imposed in cities where the rate of coronavirus positivity has exceeded 10%.

Talking to a private news channel, she warned the public that the the Federal government may have to opt for another complete lockdown if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

"Strict enforcement of SOPs (standard operating procedures) can bring down the rising rate of infection," she stressed.

Pakistan administered more than 93,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day vaccine coverage so far, adding, the cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded to reach one lack per day.

She further said Pakistan today has opened registration for vaccination against the novel coronavirus for people of 40 years above and citizen above 50 years can now walk in to any designated vaccination center with their CNIC to get on spot registration and vaccination as well.

She said we have a huge stock of vaccination doses in country, adding, all citizens will be able to register themselves for a coronavirus vaccine after Eid.

She said there is no shortage of vaccine as millions of doses stock is available, adding, on PM Imran Khan's request to China more consignments would reach Pakistan soon.

Replying to a question, she said that as government continue to expand their criteria about who's eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, some workplaces are offering special incentives to their employees for their encouragement.

She said that increase number of vaccination centers, flexibility of timing for vaccinators are also under consideration.

In another question, she replied that with increase in number of coronavirus infections, the number of patients in the hospitals has also increased, adding, this has happened because we did not continue to practice SoPs.

