Complete lockdown in Mardan district: Kamran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Sunday announced that the district administration has decided to impose complete lockdown in Mardan district.

Talking to media persons here, Bangash said that there would be a complete lockdown in Mardan for seven days from Monday.

He said the decision has been taken as the ratio of corona positive cases was more than 40 percent. He appealed to the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures for their own safety and also for others.