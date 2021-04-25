UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complete Lockdown In Mardan District: Kamran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Complete lockdown in Mardan district: Kamran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Sunday announced that the district administration has decided to impose complete lockdown in Mardan district.

Talking to media persons here, Bangash said that there would be a complete lockdown in Mardan for seven days from Monday.

He said the decision has been taken as the ratio of corona positive cases was more than 40 percent. He appealed to the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures for their own safety and also for others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Mardan Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

35 minutes ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

35 minutes ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai records 4,643 sales transactions worth AED 1 ..

50 minutes ago

UAE supports efforts to reduce global malaria inci ..

50 minutes ago

Wizz Air launches its chatbot Amelia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.