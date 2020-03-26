UrduPoint.com
Complete Lockdown In Shangla To Avoid Coronavirus Spread: DPO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Malik Ijaz Thursday said that the people of the district were asked to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Malik Ijaz Thursday said that the people of the district were asked to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily.

While briefing the media about the ongoing lockdown, he asked the people to stay at home and stay safe.

He said only medical stores were open in different markets of the district while police officers and 'jawans' were performing their duties. The police jawans alongwith volunteers were urging the public to avoid unnecessary gathering.

It is actually a precautionary measure to protect themselves and their children from this deadly disease and that was why police with volunteers were alert at the entry and exit point of the district for screening.

He warned for strict action in case of any violation by anyone. He said the steps taken by the police were in the best interest of the people and the people should follow the government's instructions in this regard.

He also lauded the efforts of the doctors, paramedic staff for their round the clock duties, saying, they were showing great commitment in serving the people against this deadly diseases Coronavirus.

The youngsters were regularly screening each and everyone. As per directions of the provincial government, all types of transport, shopping malls have been closed while only only pharmacies, shops of edibles were allowed to be opened.

