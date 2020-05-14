Complete lockdown meant depriving the poor of money: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that a complete lockdown meant depriving the poor from earning ways in the society.

Talking to a private news channel he said "I've been working in a ration-distribution programme in my region for a month and I saw how people are affected due to the suspension of businesses".

He said that the authorities have been working more efficiently to stem the novel virus' spread across the country.