Complete Lockdown Not A Sustainable Option For Poor Masses: Senator Waleed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said the government was not opting the policy of complete 'lockdown' keeping in view the financial condition of poor segments of society.

It was not a sustainable option for daily wage workers and the PTI government would not take such a hard decision in the present circumstances, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on rising number of COVID-19 cases, he said, "we should have to adopt strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), and other safety measures, to protect ourselves from the spreading virus."To a question about verdict of the court against Altaf Hussain, the leader of Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), he said the political party held the right to remove any party member's membership.

